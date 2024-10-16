Teachers Honored During Findlay Rotary’s Golden Apple Awards

The Findlay Rotary Club presented its 2024 Golden Apple Awards to three area teachers for their teaching excellence.

Annually, The Rotary chooses teachers from the elementary level, middle school level, and high school level to compete for the award.

The winners of the Golden Apple Award for 2024 are:

At the elementary level, Jayson Schube, Math teacher at Bigelow Hill Elementary School.

At the middle school level, Maryann Holderman, Science teacher at Riverdale.

At the high school level, Tyler Smith, Physics teacher at Findlay High School.

We asked Maryann what she enjoys most about being an educator.

“It’s the kids! They’re the reason I get up every morning. I don’t want them to come into a classroom and be bored, I want to keep them engaged and keep their minds thinking.”

The finalist at each level receives the Golden Apple Award along with a $2,500 cash prize.

Second and third place semi-finalists each receive a $250 cash prize.

Finalists also accept an invitation to join the Golden Apple Academy, a group consisting of all past Golden Apple Award finalists.

The nine educators who were semifinalists are listed below.

At the elementary level, the semifinalists were: Heagan Sparling, Kindergarten at Liberty Benton; Jena Meloy, Kindergarten at Whittier; and Jayson Schube, 4th grade at Bigelow Hill.

At the middle school level, the semifinalists were: Angel Buck, 6th Grade Social Studies at Glenwood Middle School; Andy Honse, Band at McComb; and Maryann Holderman, Science at Riverdale.

At the high school level, the semifinalists were: Amy Teders, English at Liberty Benton; and Tyler Smith, Science at Findlay High School.

The Findlay Rotary Club accepted nominations for the award from students, parents, administration, colleagues and the community-at-large through the beginning of April.

Nominees are required to be a current teacher in the Findlay area or a Hancock County school and have at least three years of experience.