Teams One Win Away From Playing For State Football Championship

Two area teams have advanced to the state semifinals in the high school football playoffs.

Bluffton defeated Patrick Henry 24 to 7 Friday night November 22, and Columbus Grove beat St. John’s 14 to 0.

“Following the football regional championships last Friday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and sites for this week’s state semifinal games. In late July, 707 schools began the football season, and now 28 are still playing in the Final Four during Thanksgiving week.” Said the OHSAA.

Bluffton (13-1) will play Coldwater (13-1) on Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. at Wapakoneta High School in the Division VI state semifinals. The winner will play in the State Title game on Saturday, December 7 in Canton at 10:30 a.m..

Columbus Grove (14-0) will play Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) on Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. at Lima Spartan Stadium in the Division VII State Semifinals. The winner will play in the State Title game on Friday, December 6 at 10:30 a.m.

See the full pairings by clicking here.