Teen Cited For OVI After Crashing Into Pond In Findlay
The Findlay Police Department says a teenager was cited for OVI after crashing through a guardrail and into a pond.
It happened at the intersection of West Sandusky Street and Emma Street at around 12:30 Monday morning.
Police say a 17-year-old girl was driving south on Emma Street and failed to stop at the West Sandusky Street intersection.
Her car proceeded through the intersection and then crashed through a guardrail, coming to rest in the retention pond in front of Freudenberg-NOK.
Hanco EMS, the Findlay Fire Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded.
Police say the teen suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.
She was cited for OVI and for running the stop sign.