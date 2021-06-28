Teen Cited For OVI After Crashing Into Pond In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a teenager was cited for OVI after crashing through a guardrail and into a pond.

It happened at the intersection of West Sandusky Street and Emma Street at around 12:30 Monday morning.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was driving south on Emma Street and failed to stop at the West Sandusky Street intersection.

Her car proceeded through the intersection and then crashed through a guardrail, coming to rest in the retention pond in front of Freudenberg-NOK.

Hanco EMS, the Findlay Fire Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded.

Police say the teen suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

She was cited for OVI and for running the stop sign.