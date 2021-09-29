Teen Dies After Putnam County Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Putnam County teenager died after crashing his car.

The crash happened on State Route 12 near County Road 7 at around 8 o’clock Tuesday morning.

The Highway Patrol says Jordan Vogt, 18, of Columbus Grove, was driving east on State Route 12 when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road and through a creek.

His car struck an embankment and began to roll, before striking some farm equipment and coming to rest.

Vogt was ejected from his car during the crash and suffered severe injuries.

He was taken to a hospital in Lima where he later died.

The Highway Patrol says Vogt was not wearing a seat belt and speed was a factor in the crash.