Teen Driver Scholarship Funds Available In Hancock County

Hancock Public Health has been awarded the Drive to Succeed Grant from the Ohio Department of Traffic Safety.

The grant aims to expand access to teen driver training to low-income populations by providing funding for localized scholarship programs.

If you know a teen who is getting ready to drive, the program could allow them to take driver’s education classes for free.

The program is still accepting applications while spots remain open.

Click here to see if you qualify for the program and to sign up.

To qualify:

Your student must be able to meet these requirements:

Maintain a GPA of 2.0 or higher

Have missed less than 2 unexcused absences in current semester

Be income eligible

Be between the ages of 15.5 & 17.5 years old

Never taken a Driver’s School Course

Live in Hancock County