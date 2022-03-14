Teen Driving Safety Program Visits Liberty Benton Schools
Hancock Public Health took its ThinkFast Interactive driving program to Liberty Benton Local Schools.
The health department’s Jessica Halsey says the program goes over the dangers of driving distracted, impaired and over the speed limit.
As Jessica mentioned in the audio above, around 450 high school students attended the program.
She says the program is funded through a safe communities grant they received from the Ohio Department of Transportation for teen driving safety.