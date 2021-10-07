Teen Ejected From Truck During Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager was thrown from her truck during a rollover crash but didn’t suffer any major injuries.

The crash happened on State Route 235 a little north of Mt. Cory at around 9:40 Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says Korryn Karcher, 16, of Mt. Cory, was driving south on State Route 235 in a pickup truck.

Her truck went off the west side of the road, she overcorrected and then went off the other side of the road and rolled several times before coming to rest on its side.

Korryn was ejected from the truck but did not suffer any major injuries.

Hanco EMS took her to Blanchard Valley Hospital to get checked out.