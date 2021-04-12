Teen Injured In Rollover Crash In Findlay

A teenager was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Findlay.

The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday on the ramp from Interstate 75 southbound to U.S. 68/S.R. 15.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Markis A. Lawson, 19, of Galion, drove his truck off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail and then went off the right side of the roadway and overturned down the side of a hill.

Firefighters extricated Lawson by mechanical means.

He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS for treatment of injuries described as minor by the Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.