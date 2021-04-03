Teen Killed In Rollover Crash In Putnam County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one teenager was killed and another injured in a crash in northern Putnam County.

The crash happened on State Route 109 just north of Road X at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The Highway Patrol says Landon Bailey, 16, of Ottawa, was driving south on State Route 109 when his car went off the right side of the road, got back on the road and then went off the left side of the road.

The car overturned several times, ejecting front seat passenger Jagguare Rich, 18, of Ottawa, before coming to rest on its top.

Rich and Bailey were both transported to Mercy Health – Putnam.

Rich was pronounced dead by the Putnam County coroner while Bailey suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The Highway Patrol says alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the crash.

Investigators say Rich reportedly was not wearing a seat belt and it’s unclear if Bailey was wearing one.

The crash remains under investigation.