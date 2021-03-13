Teen Life-Flighted From Scene Of Hancock County Crash

A teenager was life-flighted from the scene of a crash in northern Hancock County.

The crash happened at 2:16 a.m. Saturday at State Route 613 and County Road 140 in Allen Township.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Coppes, 19, of Deshler, was driving north on County Road 140 and entered the intersection and was struck on the driver’s side by a semi going east on State Route 613 being driven by Robert Barr, 52, of East Point, Georgia.

Anthony was trapped in his car after the crash and was extricated by the Allen Township Fire Department.

He was then life-flighted to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Barr was not injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.