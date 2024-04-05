Teen Saving Lives Through Organ And Tissue Donation

(WTOL) – 15-year-old Jaylah Perry was shot and killed in Toledo last month.

Now, her organs are saving other’s lives.

Kara Steele is director of community services for Life Connection of Ohio.

“Despite the circumstances of her death, Jaylah had the last word. She was able to save lives through organ donation which is an incredible life-saving legacy.”

Perry’s family decided to donate her organs through Life connection of Ohio and now six people in different states are recipients.

Life Connection of Ohio says one person has the ability to save up to eight lives with organ donation and 125 more with tissue donation.