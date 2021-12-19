Teen Seriously Injured In Putnam County Crash

A teenager suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Putnam County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Tonna Gossard, 17, of Columbus Grove, was driving westbound on State Route 12 at 4:22 Saturday afternoon when she went off the road near County Road 4.

Her car struck a tree and several cemetery headstones.

Tonna was taken to a Lima hospital and then later transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

The Highway Patrol says Tonna was wearing her seat belt and that the crash remains under investigation.