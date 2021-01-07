Tentative Dates Announced For Next Vaccine Phase

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the tentative dates for Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

DeWine says the next group to get the vaccine on January 19th will be people 80 and older who don’t live in nursing homes.

They will be followed by those 75 and older on January 25th, 70 and older on February 1st and February 8th for Ohioans over the age of 65.

DeWine also plans to begin vaccinations for school workers next month, with the goal of fulling reopening schools by March 1st.

Hancock Public Health is offering pre-registration for people in Phase 1A or Phase 1B who want to get the vaccine.