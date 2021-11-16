Tesla Charging Station Opens In Findlay

A Tesla charging station has opened in Findlay.

The charging station is located in the parking lot of the Denny’s at 1051 Interstate Court, west of Interstate 75 and north of Trenton Avenue.

We spoke with a driver who was charging up his Model-S the other day and was on his way from Toronto to Florida.

He said the car makes the driver aware of the nearest charging stations and directed him to the new one in Findlay.

The charging station in Findlay has eight charging areas. Two cars were being charged when we were there.

The charging station is for Tesla electric vehicles only.