Tesla To Install Another Electric Charging Station In Findlay

The Findlay City Planning Commission has approved Tesla’s application to install a charging station at a Findlay gas station.

The electric charging station is planned for the Marathon Gas Station lot at 1215 West Main Cross Street.

The 12 charging stations will be located on the east end of the gas station lot and up against the west side of the car wash.

In November of 2021, a Tesla charging station opened in the parking lot of the Denny’s at 1051 Interstate Court, west of Interstate 75 and north of Trenton Avenue.