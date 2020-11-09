TH Plastics Opening Production Plant In Tiffin

A company that has a facility in Findlay has announced plans to open a facility in Tiffin.

The Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership says TH Plastics, Inc. will be locating a production plant in the Tiffin Spec Building in the Eagle Rock Business Park.

TH Plastics is a custom plastic injection molding company that supplies to the appliance and automotive industries.

TH Plastics has two other facilities in northwest Ohio that manufacture and assemble products for customers in the midwest, one in Findlay (pictured) and one in Bowling Green.

Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership, the Regional Growth Partnership and JobsOhio worked closely with TH Plastics to secure the project.