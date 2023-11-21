Thanksgiving Safety Advice From Findlay Fire Department

The Findlay Fire Department is sharing some Thanksgiving safety tips.

Inspector Eric Wilkins says cooking is the number one cause of house fires and more cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year.

While you’re cooking, stay in the kitchen and remain alert, and if you’re baking or roasting something be sure to check it regularly.

Keep anything flammable away from the stove like oven mitts and paper towels.

If you use a turkey fryer to prepare your turkey, make sure the turkey is completely thawed, as frozen turkeys and hot oil do not mix well at all.

Also, be sure not to overfill your turkey fryer and to keep it at least ten feet away from any structures.

Have a fire extinguisher nearby in case of an emergency.

“And don’t hesitate to call the fire department, that’s what we’re here for,” Wilkins said.