The Baker’s Cafe Reopening In New Downtown Location

The Baker’s Cafe will reopen at their new location in downtown Findlay on Friday.

“It will be nice to see some familiar faces and hopefully a lot of new ones,” said owner Lisa Allen.

She says it took longer than expected for them to move from their East Sandusky Street location to their new location at 408 South Main Street because of the pandemic but now they’re ready to go.

We asked what item her customers may have been missing the most during this transition.

“Probably the brownies. They’re our number one seller.”

And she says they do great lunch business with a wide variety of soups, salads and sandwiches.

Lisa also says she has some customers who eat her quiche probably 3 to 4 times a week.

“I bet they’ve been missing us. We’ve missed them.”

She says they’ll be offering carryout, curbside and delivery as they reopen on Friday.

Their initial hours will be Monday through Saturday 8 to 2 and possibly expand beyond that in the future.

Lisa’s excited for everybody to see their new location at 408 South Main Street, next to Logan’s Irish Pub, which is much bigger than the previous location.