The Big Nut Talks About His Passion For The Buckeyes

One of the lucky Buckeye fans who will be in the stands for the championship game Monday night against Alabama is The Big Nut, who you no doubt have seen at the games wearing his scarlet and gray face paint.

Jon Peters, who is from Fremont, was interviewed by WKXA’s Rex Howard.

Rex asked Jon where his passion for Ohio State comes from.

The first football game he attended as the Big Nut was the title game against Miami in 2003 and says that was the greatest game he’s ever seen.

Jon even has a Big Nut Scholarship Fund.

Learn more about that and much more in the interview below.

(picture courtesy of The Big Nut – Facebook)