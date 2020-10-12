The Community Foundation Names New President & CEO

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Brian Treece to be the organization’s next President and CEO.

Treece will succeed Kathy Kreuchauf beginning Monday, November 2nd.

“I am thrilled to be chosen to lead The Community Foundation in this next chapter,” Treece said.

“I am grateful to Kathy for the meaningful work shes made possible over 12 years and look forward to continuing to grow the Foundation and our impact. We are The Community’s Foundation because of those who make our work possible our donors, board members, volunteers, staff, grantees, community members and leaders, and countless partners who are dedicated to improving the quality of life for all who live, work, learn, and play in Hancock County.”

Treece has served as Program Director for Community and Organizational Development and Evaluation at The Community Foundation since 2016. He’s a lifelong resident of Hancock County and a graduate of Findlay High School and the University of Findlay. He received his Doctorate in Organizational Leadership in 2010. Prior to coming to the Foundation, he was the Assistant Dean of Students at the University of Findlay.

“Brian’s leadership experience and familiarity with our work makes him an excellent choice for the future of the Foundation,” said Gary Wilson, Chair of the Foundation Board.

“His work as program director helped advance our mission of improving the quality of life. Now he can use his skills and experience to continue that work as President and CEO.”

Kathy will be working with Brian for the month of October to ensure a smooth transition. Her last day as president will be Friday, October 30th.

The Kathy Kreuchauf Future Generations Fund was established in celebration of Kathys 12 years of leadership.

More information is available on the Community Foundation’s website for those interested in honoring Kathys tenure at the Foundation.

“It has been a privilege to serve Hancock County in this role since 2008,” Kreuchauf said.

“There are still challenges ahead. However, Findlay and Hancock County is blessed to have an institution like the Foundation that is well-equipped to face them. Thank you for the opportunity to serve as the President and CEO.”