“The Emotional Perspective Of Preservation” Topic Of Museum Lecture

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

Bring your lunch break to the Hancock Historical Museum to enjoy its monthly Brown Bag Lecture Series at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 2 discussing “The Emotional Perspective of Preservation” presented by Matt Wiederhold, executive director of Heritage Ohio.

With over 20 years of community development and revitalization experience, Wiederhold’s passion for history, design and revitalization runs deep.

While currently restoring his tenth historic home, he serves as the executive director of Heritage Ohio, the official State-wide preservation and downtown revitalization non-profit organization, which oversees the Ohio Main Street Program.

Previously, he served as the executive director of Main Street Medina, in Medina Ohio; project manager for the Gordon Square Arts District on the West Side of Cleveland and an urban Main Street initiative in Toledo, OH.

Wiederhold is a 1992 graduate of the University of Toledo with a degree in art history, focused on American art and architecture from 1860-1930.

He is also a graduate of the National Main Street Institute.

Scheduled at noon on the first Thursday of each month featuring a variety of topics relevant to Hancock County and Ohio, the museum’s Brown Bag Lecture Series is free to members and regular museum admission for nonmembers.

No registration necessary.

For more information, visit Hancockhistoricalmuseum.org or call 419-423-4433.