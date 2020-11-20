The Findlay Christmas Tree Has Arrived

The City of Findlay Christmas Tree was put into place at Dorney Plaza outside the municipal building on Friday morning.

The city thanks Ray and Danny Hines and Mike Bridenbough for the tree, and thanks Miller Rigging for help in getting the tree to Dorney Plaza.

The tree will be lit up on Friday, November 27th.

Findlay’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will still be held this year, there just won’t be any people in attendance.

The city says the tree lighting will be held virtually due to the pandemic and Hancock County being at Level 3, the ‘red’ level, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

The ceremony can be viewed on the City of Findlay’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 27th.

The city invites people to come downtown to enjoy dinner, shopping and take a few pictures with the tree once it’s lit up.

See video of last year’s tree lighting ceremony below.