One of the biggest military shows in the country will once again be happening in Findlay.

The Findlay Show – 38th Annual Armed Forces Day Celebration runs Thursday, May 15 through Sunday morning May 18 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

John Cheney II is Commander of the Findlay Military Association.

The 38th Annual Armed Forces Day Celebration will include food vendors, helicopter flight demonstrations, a military vehicle swap meet, reenactors, and much more.

Click here for the full schedule.