‘The Hero Day’ Opening Location In Findlay

The Hero Day Adventure Park has announced on its website that it plans on opening a location in Findlay.

It says their indoor action parks are designed to ignite the adventurer in all of us.

Hero Day says their 20,000 square foot indoor playgrounds offer a one-of-a-kind adventure for all ages and skill levels.

Hero Day officials say they haven’t yet decided on where the Findlay Hero Day will be located and have a couple of locations in mind.

They hope to open the Findlay location in the summer or fall of 2024.

Get more details by clicking here.