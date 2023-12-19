Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

‘The Hero Day’ Opening Location In Findlay

Local News

The Hero Day Adventure Park has announced on its website that it plans on opening a location in Findlay.

It says their indoor action parks are designed to ignite the adventurer in all of us.

Hero Day says their 20,000 square foot indoor playgrounds offer a one-of-a-kind adventure for all ages and skill levels.

Hero Day officials say they haven’t yet decided on where the Findlay Hero Day will be located and have a couple of locations in mind.  

They hope to open the Findlay location in the summer or fall of 2024.



 