The Primary Election Results Are In

Keep in mind, the results, as with any election will be unofficial until certified by the board of elections.

In the race for Hancock County Sheriff longtime sheriff Michael Heldman handily defeated two Republican challengers and will run unopposed in November.

The Findlay City Schools tax levy failed by 52 percent voting against and 46 percent voting for it.

Voters did approve the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library’s renewal levy by a wide margin.

The Blanchard Valley Center tax levy was approved with nearly 70 percent of the vote.

In the Republican primary for a Hancock County commissioner seat, William Bateson defeated two challengers.

In other results, the Van Buren School District income tax issue passed with 52 percent for and 46 percent against.

And in Putnam County, the Republican primary for county recorder went to current Chief Deputy Recorder Lori Rayle with 82 percent of the vote.

Again, the results are unofficial until certified by the board of elections, and since this election was conducted via absentee ballot only, some ballots could be late arriving and alter the final tabulations a bit.

Get the full Hancock County results here and the full Putnam County results here.