‘The Wall That Heals’ Coming To Findlay

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to Findlay along with a mobile Education Center.

Julie Baker is Dean of the Findlay campus of Owens Community College where the wall will be set up.

The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

“We are honored to partner with AMVETS Post 21 to bring The Wall That Heals to Owens Community College so Veterans, their family members and the community have access to visit this meaningful and impressive monument here in Findlay. We look forward to this special event and welcome all visitors to our campus,” said Dr. Dione D. Somerville, President, Owens Community College.

The wall will be open 24 hours a day from Thursday through Sunday.

