Theft Suspects Lead Findlay Police On Lengthy Chase

The Findlay Police Department says two men led officers on a lengthy chase after being caught burglarizing the Best Buy Distribution facility.

Police responded to Best Buy Distribution at 14401 County Road 212 in Findlay at 5:43 Sunday morning to investigate a report of a theft in progress.

Officers located one of the suspect’s vehicles in front of the facility and attempted to pull it over, but it fled to Interstate 75 where it went northbound.

Police say the pursuit of the vehicle lasted 42 miles and ended when the suspects went northbound down a southbound exit ramp from Wales Road leading to I-75 and crashed.

Police say the two men were arrested and booked at the Hancock County Jail for felony fleeing and eluding and felony theft.