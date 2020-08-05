Third Hancock County Resident Dies Of COVID-19

Hancock County has now had three people die from COVID-19.

The third death was revealed in the latest numbers from Hancock Public Health on Wednesday.

The agency says there have now been 349 total cases of the coronavirus in the county, which is an increase of 24 from Monday.

Active cases now stand at 84, which is up four from Monday. In Monday’s numbers active cases had dropped by 50 from last Friday’s numbers.

Active cases are patients currently under quarantine or isolation.

29 people in Hancock County have been hospitalized by the virus and three people have died from it.

Hancock County was still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map on Wednesday.