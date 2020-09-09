Thousands Must Pay Back Unemployment Overpayment

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says thousands of Ohioans who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic have been told they were overpaid.

The agency says 6 percent of the nearly 800,000 Ohioans paid unemployment benefits have been alerted of the overpayment.

That’s about 48,000 people.

The agency says people who believe they received an overpayment alert by mistake have three weeks to file an appeal.

If overpayments aren’t paid back, the money could be taken from future benefits or a collections process could begin.