Thousands Of Toys Stolen From Local Toys For Tots Campaign

The local Toys for Tots campaign suffered a big setback when somebody stole 40 boxes of donated toys.

Larry DeVelvis, the coordinator for Hancock and southern Wood County, couldn’t believe his eyes when he opened the storage unit Monday morning.

Larry says the boxes contained about 2,000 toys worth about $20,000.

Despite this setback, he says they plan on helping as many kids as ever this holiday season.

Larry says the sheriff’s office is investigating the theft that occurred at a storage unit on County Road 236.

In the meantime, he says he’ll be working extra hard to ensure local kids have a happy Christmas.

Anyone with information on the theft should get ahold of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.