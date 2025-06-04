Threshold Raised For Driver License Suspensions In Ohio

(ONN) – A new Ohio law passed last year has gone into effect, making it harder for Ohio drivers to lose their licenses.

In 2024, state legislators adopted House Bill 29 to make it more difficult for Ohio drivers to lose their licenses for unpaid fees and fines.

The law went into effect in April of this year.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that over 170,000 Ohio drivers have had their suspensions and/or vehicle registration blocks removed and over 7,000 got their driver licenses back.

More than 24,000 are now able to take a driving test to restore their licenses as their suspensions have been removed.

Now, license suspensions are reserved for dangerous driving convictions.