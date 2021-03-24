Tickets On Sale For “Beauty and the Beast”

The Findlay High School Creative & Performing Arts is excited to announce to ticket sales are underway for their long overdue production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Due to limited seating capacity tickets will be sold in groups of two, three (very limited quantity) or four.

To purchase tickets click here.

Everyone who attends the performance will be required to wear a face mask and social distance.

The show dates are:

Thursday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 11 at 2:00 p.m.

Anyone who has a question or needs assistance in ordering tickets can email Andy Cantrell at [email protected] or call 419-427-5474.