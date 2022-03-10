Tiffin City Schools Superintendent Leaving

Tiffin City Schools is once again searching for a new superintendent.

Dr. Michael Zalar announced his resignation from the post this week and will exit the role at the end of July.

Zalar accepted the position last year and is the fourth person to hold the job in the last five years.

He says the decision to leave is not an easy one but he wants to be closer to his family in the Cleveland area.

“Please know this decision did not come easy but I feel it is in everyone’s best interest. The district needs a leader who is willing to make a long-term commitment to the schools and community. I am no longer able to make that commitment and believe the district is best served to begin their search for a new leader now,” Zalar said in a statement you can read by clicking here.