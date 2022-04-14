Tiffin Drive-In Reopens After Extensive Renovation

The Tiffin Drive-In Theater has reopened after an extensive and lengthy renovation.

Owner Mike Cole says he can’t wait to have everyone out to check out the renovated facility.

Just about everything was replaced, from the screens to the box office to the concession building.

Cole thanks everyone for the kind words of encouragement throughout the renovation process as he said it was difficult at times.

The movies for Friday and Saturday, April 15-16 are as follows; Screen #1: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (PG-13) w/ Morbius (PG-13)

Screen #2: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (PG) w/ Uncharted (PG-13)

Gate opens at 7:30 p.m. and showtime is at 8:40 p.m.

Then on Easter Sunday they’ll be having a special showing of The Ten Commandments.

Order tickets and get more details on the drive-in here.