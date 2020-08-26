Tiffin Drive-In Theater To Expand Under New Ownership

The Tiffin Drive-In Theater is under new ownership and will be investing $200,000 in two new screens, with other improvements to follow in the next few years.

The Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership says the drive-in was recently purchased by Mike Cole, a freelance writer and entrepreneur from Findlay.

Among his planned changes, two new screens are to be built.

One of the screens will be 84-foot-wide and replace the original screen, built when the drive-in was first opened in 1949.

Also, a second, permanent 44-foot-wide screen will be constructed.

Cole says operations should continue as normal for the next few weeks and expects that the new screens will be constructed beginning in early September, during which time the house on State Route 53 will also be removed.

He says other areas of the drive-in will also be getting a facelift over the next 3 to 4 years.

“We are excited to bring the Tiffin Drive-In Theater into the next era and help it to continue to be a unique attraction in Seneca County for many years to come,” Cole said.

Cole said he and his wife were inspired to open a drive-in theater after visiting others.

