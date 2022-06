The Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division has announced the line of duty death of one of its firefighter/paramedics.

The fire department says Sean Tyler was diagnosed with occupational-related cancer and retired in 2019 after serving the community since 2007.

“He fought courageously and has now found peace.”

Sean leaves behind his wife, Ashley, and three young children.

He was 37-years-old.

Funeral details will be forthcoming.