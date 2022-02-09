Tiffin Man Heading To Prison On Drug, Gun Charges

A Tiffin man was sentenced to prison on drug and gun charges in federal court.

The U.S. Attorneys Office – Northern District of Ohio says Justin Rosas, 31, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a felon.

According to court documents, in August, 2019, Sandusky Police Detectives and DEA investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on Monroe Street in Sandusky.

During the execution of the warrant, law enforcement officers encountered Justin Rosas and Fernando Gonzales Jr. inside the residence and seized two semiautomatic pistols located within plain sight of both men.

Officers then searched Rosas and located a substance containing methamphetamine.

Rosas is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction of aggravated drug trafficking in the Seneca County Common Pleas Court.

Fernando Gonzales was charged in April 2021 as a felon in possession of a firearm. That case remains ongoing.

This case was investigated by the DEA and Sandusky Police Department, and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorneys Office – Northern District of Ohio.