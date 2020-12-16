Tiffin Man Killed In Crash On Ohio Turnpike

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the Ohio Turnpike.

The Swanton Post of the Highway Patrol says a Ford Ranger was westbound on Interstate 80 on Wednesday morning when it slid on the slick roadway.

The truck hit a guardrail and then entered the median where it overturned.

The Highway Patrol says a passenger in the truck, James S. Botton, 58, of Tiffin, was ejected from the truck and died.

The driver, Rouyn M. Alda, 58, of California, was taken by ambulance to Fulton County Health Center with injuries described as not life-threatening.

The Highway Patrol says safety belts were not in proper use.