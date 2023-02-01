Tiffin Man Killed In Seneca County Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver of a semi was killed when he crashed in Seneca County.

The crash happened at approximately 2:42 p.m. on Tuesday on State Route 53 in Seneca Township.

The Highway Patrol says Terrance Joachim, 62, of Tiffin, was driving a 2021 International semi south on State Route 53 near milepost 5 when he went off right side of the road and struck a guardrail.

The semi then crossed back over the left side of the roadway and overturned.

The Highway Patrol said Joachim was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Sycamore Fire Department and sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The Highway Patrol said Joachim was wearing his seat belt and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.