Tiffin Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19

The mayor of Tiffin says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Aaron Montz says he suddenly developed symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

He says he tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and began his quarantine period.

The mayor says he’s been fortunate so far to have had relatively mild symptoms and he’ll be monitored closely for any changes.

State data shows Seneca County has had 514 cases of COVID, 45 hospitalizations and 14 deaths.