Tiffin PD Making Change In Handling Misdemeanor Theft Offenses

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

To the Tiffin Community and Stakeholders,

I wanted to take a moment to share an important update regarding how our department is handling misdemeanor theft offenses. After careful consideration and discussions with city officials, we have decided to implement a short-term strategy that shifts toward making physical arrests for these offenses rather than issuing a summons and releasing the offender.

Why the change?

The decision to shift to physical arrests reflects our commitment to proactively address the rise in theft-related incidents. In recent months, we’ve seen an increase in theft offenses, and it’s clear that more accountability is needed to deter future criminal behavior. By taking this approach, we aim to emphasize the seriousness of these crimes, protect our businesses and residents, and provide offenders with a direct path toward addressing their actions.

We understand that each case is unique, and our goal isn’t to punish unnecessarily, but rather to instill a stronger sense of responsibility. This approach allows us to create opportunities for individuals to connect with resources that can help them make better decisions moving forward.

This strategy is intended as a short-term measure while we assess its effectiveness in reducing thefts. We believe this will not only help improve safety but also contribute to fostering a greater sense of accountability within our community.

As always, our primary goal is to protect and serve, while ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in Tiffin. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to our department.

Thank you for your continued support, and let’s continue working together to make Tiffin a safer and stronger community!

Chief David Pauly