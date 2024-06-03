Tiffin PD Recognized For Excellence In Policy Management And Training

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

For the third year in a row, the Tiffin Police Department has earned the Gold Standard Award from Lexipol!

Lexipol, the nation’s top content, policy, and training platform for public safety agencies, provides us with policy management, risk and policy development, online training, and wellness services.

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our officers in staying up-to-date with policy reading, acknowledging updates, and participating in online training and testing, we’ve been recognized by the Lexipol Connect program.

This program tracks our performance on five critical metrics, ensuring our officers are well-prepared to apply policies in real-world settings.

Good policy and consistent training are essential for delivering quality service to our community. We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition and remain committed to improving professionalism and safety every day.

Chief Pauly