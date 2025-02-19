Tiffin PD Recognizes Personnel For Dedication And Service

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

Tonight at the city council meeting we proudly recognized the outstanding dedication and service of our folks at the Tiffin Police Department from 2024.

Recipients of DEPARTMENT COMMENDATIONS:

* Beth Dell – For her outstanding efforts in recruitment, strengthening our department for the future.

* Detective Eric England – For his relentless pursuit of justice investigating internet crimes against children.

* Detective Justin Nowak – For his exceptional contributions to the Metrich Drug Task Force.

* Officer Marcus Somers – For his impressive patrol performance and unwavering commitment to excellence.

* Officer Kaden Wuescher – For consistently exceeding expectations in patrol operations.

* Sergeant Vern Keefe – For his invaluable work in IT services, keeping our critical systems running smoothly.

PERFECT ATTENDANCE AWARD:

Availability is a cornerstone of exceptional policing—being present, reliable, and ready every day. We honor these officers who exemplify that commitment:

* Officer Alec Traxler – 1st time recipient

* Officer Andrew Stevens – 3rd time recipient

* Sergeant Joe Feld – 3rd time recipient

* Sergeant Jared Watson – 5th time recipient

* Officer Michael Moore – 12-time recipient and reigning champion!

And now, for our top honors…

2024 OFFICER OF THE YEAR – Officer Shawn Vallery

With nearly 29 years of service, Officer Vallery continues to set the standard for excellence. This is his second Officer of the Year award, a testament to the deep respect he has earned from his peers and the community. He is a mentor, a leader, and an unwavering force of professionalism. Congratulations, Shawn, and thank you for your dedication!

2024 DISPATCHER OF THE YEAR – Telecommunications Officer Madison Brady.

In just over three years, Madison has become a vital part of our team, displaying professionalism, grace under pressure, and an unwavering commitment to keeping our officers and community safe. This well-earned recognition reflects her skill, focus, and dedication. Congratulations, Madison!

We are proud of each and every one of you. Your hard work does not go unnoticed—thank you for making Tiffin a safer place to live, work and play.

Chief Pauly