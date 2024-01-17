Tiffin Police Officers/Dispatchers Recognized

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

Please join me in congratulating these deserving public servants for their service to this community. All the named officers/dispatchers were recognized at tonight’s City Council Meeting.

Perfect Attendance:

Officer Liz Miller

Officer Kaden Wuescher

Officer Michael Moore (Not Pictured)

Community Service Award:

Officer Marcus Somers

Leadership Award:

Lieutenant Jake DeMonte

Officer Brent Riley

Officer of the Year:

Officer Andrew Stevens

Dispatcher of the Year:

Patricia McIntyre (Not Pictured)

Congrats to all of you!! I’m extremely proud to be your Chief and to work alongside each and every one of you!

Chief Pauly