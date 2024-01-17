Tiffin Police Officers/Dispatchers Recognized
(From the Tiffin Police Department)
Please join me in congratulating these deserving public servants for their service to this community. All the named officers/dispatchers were recognized at tonight’s City Council Meeting.
Perfect Attendance:
Officer Liz Miller
Officer Kaden Wuescher
Officer Michael Moore (Not Pictured)
Community Service Award:
Officer Marcus Somers
Leadership Award:
Lieutenant Jake DeMonte
Officer Brent Riley
Officer of the Year:
Officer Andrew Stevens
Dispatcher of the Year:
Patricia McIntyre (Not Pictured)
Congrats to all of you!! I’m extremely proud to be your Chief and to work alongside each and every one of you!
Chief Pauly