Tiffin Police Officers Teaching Students Safety Lessons

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

Tiffin Police officers are working with Tiffin City Schools this week to put on Safety City for students.

Students from TCS and Tiffin Calvert are learning about the importance of road and fire safety with the help of volunteers and with demonstrations by the Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division and Tiffin Police Department.

“We want to thank Tiffin City Schools, Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division, Tiffin Columbian HS Leadership Program, the Tiffin Police Citizen’s Academy Alumni, and so many other volunteers for all their help over the course of this week.”

“Pictured are Tiffin Sgt. Jared Watson and Ofc. Chris Perry teaching and working with these young students on being more safe and aware of their surroundings. Great work Jared and Chris!”