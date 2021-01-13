Tiffin Recognized As National Main Street Community

The City of Tiffin once again has been recognized as a National Main Street Community.

The city says the downtown Tiffin revitalization effort continues to be validated and recognized throughout the state.

Since becoming a Main Street Community in 2015, 55 new businesses have located in Downtown Tiffin and nearly $33 million in investment has occurred in the downtown.

For the fifth year, Downtown Tiffin has been re -recognized by Heritage Ohio as a National Main Street Community. The Ohio Main Street Program, administered by Heritage Ohio, works with communities across the state to revitalize historic commercial areas. Based in historic preservation, it focuses on four points: organization, design, promotions and economic vitality. Each point is an integral part in the successful revitalization of a downtown area.

The Ohio Main Street program is a partner of Main Street America. Accreditation is an honor that must be earned every year by meeting the program’s high standards as determined by an annual quality audit by state officials. With this distinction, Downtown Tiffin has received accreditation for its Main Street program at both the state and national level for 2016-2020.

In October, Downtown Tiffin was presented with two statewide awards by Heritage Ohio, Best Downtown Placemaking for the Frost-Kalnow Amphitheater at the East Green and National Corner and Historic Farmstead of the Year for Winterberry Farm. Since 2017, Downtown Tiffin has received six additional awards and one honorable mention from Heritage Ohio.

Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz was glad to see Downtown Tiffin recognized. “I’m honored that Downtown Tiffin has received its accreditation for the fifth year. Especially during this difficult year, I’m proud of our business and building owners and the hard work of Amy Reinhart, Director of Downtown Revitalization for Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership, and members of the downtown development committees.”