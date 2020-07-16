Tiffin Shooting Suspects In Custody

The Tiffin Police Department says a car crashed into a house after someone fired shots at it.

Police responded to 42 1/2 West Perry Street on Thursday on the report that a car had crashed into a house.

Police learned that someone had shot multiple times at the vehicle.

The vehicle then left the scene.

Police say the driver was wounded and stopped in front of 300 South Monroe Street where they were treated by Tiffin Fire and Rescue.

Police say the shooting suspects fled the scene on foot and were tracked to Willow Creek Apartments where they were taken into custody.

Police say a gun was recovered from one of the suspects.

Police are still investigating and say further details will be released when they have more information.