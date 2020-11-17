Tiffin Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Seneca County.

The crash happened at around 8:30 Monday night on State Route 53 in Pleasant Township, north of Tiffin.

The highway patrol says Amanda Borer, 35, of Tiffin, entered State Route 53 from the west chasing after the family dog.

The patrol says Borer was struck by a northbound car being driven by Carrie M. Conner, 33, of Tiffin.

Investigators say Conner fled the scene and her car was located at a residence in Seneca County on Tuesday but her whereabouts are unknown.

She is wanted for questioning for her involvement in the crash and charges are pending, the patrol says.

Borer was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.