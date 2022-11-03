Tim Ryan Makes Campaign Stop In Findlay

Congressman Tim Ryan brought his U.S. Senate campaign to Findlay on Thursday.

The Democrat spoke before a crowd of supporters at the Wine Merchant.

During his remarks, Ryan reinforced how high the stakes are in this election.

He says many Republicans support his campaign.

On Tuesday, November 8th voters will decide whether Ryan or Republican JD Vance will take over for retiring Ohio U.S Senator Rob Portman.

In the video below you can hear some of Ryan’s remarks and he tosses a football with son Brady afterward.

Learn more about Ryan by clicking here, and Vance by clicking here.