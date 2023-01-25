Time Running Out To Renew Dog Licenses

The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County is reminding dog owners that time is running out to renew their dog licenses for 2023.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023, is the last day to purchase your Hancock County dog license.

Dogs 3 months and older are required to have a dog license.

The cost is $20 per dog with a single 75-cent processing fee for a 1-year- dog license if purchased through the Hancock County Dog Warden, located at 4550 Fostoria Avenue in Findlay.

On February 1, 2023, the fee will double, making the cost $40 per dog with a single 75-cent processing fee.

The Hancock County dog licenses can also be purchased at the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at the Hancock County Courthouse or on their website.